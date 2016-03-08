Bakayoko's regret, Piatek's warning: AC Milan stars react to draw against Lazio - watch
27 February at 11:45Tiemoue Bakayoko and "Kris" Piatek are among the AC Milan stars to have reacted to the Rossoneri 0-0 draw in Coppa Italia against Lazio (READ THE RATINGS HERE).
The former Chelsea man, who arrived to AC Milan on loan last summer admitted that his lads and him "didn't have their best night in Rome". Rino Gattuso did also admit that the Rossoneri did a step back at the Olimpico last night.
Piatek did also use his Instagram account to warn the Biancocelesti for the return clash at the San Siro: "We will be playing with 12 men", he wrote on his social media account.
Check out our gallery for reactions of AC Milan players to Lazio draw
Go to comments