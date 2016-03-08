Barcelona looking for defensive reinforcements in Serie A
08 June at 17:20Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is one of the players wanted by Spanish giants and league winners Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Clement Lenglet is also wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea in the English Premier League.
Will this force Ernesto Valverde and Barcelona move towards the Serie A to find the next defensive target in the summer transfer window? If yes, we take a look at what are the options available for Barcelona in Italy.
Inter star centre back Milan Skriniar is wanted man in England and Spain with Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are all planning to sign him. Calciomercato.com earlier reavealed a bid from Barcelona for Skriniar, but he admitted that he has insisted that he is happy to stay at San Siro.
Another option for Barcelona would be Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. He is also a wanted man in England for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. With Samuel Umtiti signing a new deal, Barcelona may not sign any defenders, but we just took a look at what are their options in the Serie A
