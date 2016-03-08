Barcelona president reveals truth about possible Pogba transfer and Guardiola return
01 October at 12:54Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke to The Times about Pogba’s possible transfer from Manchester United.
The Frenchman is unhappy at Manchester United mainly due to his poor relationship with José Mourinho and Bartomeu revealed what could happen in the future of the former Juventus star: “I spoke to Ed Woodward but every rumor about Pogba is not real. I believe big clubs want to retain their top players and I am sure Pogba will remain at Man United for a long time, they don’t want to sell him.”
With Leo Messi linked with a move to Inter, Barcelona president said: “I hope Messi will end his career here in Barcelona. He doesn’t want to leave and our project is to make him wear only the Barcelona jersey in his career. We don’t want to sell our best players and he is a top one.”
“Guardiola? The door is always open. In the past, he said he’d like to become the head of [Barcelona academy] Masia and I think he’d be perfect."
Go to comments