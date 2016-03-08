Bayer warn Chelsea and Inter over defensive starlet
19 July at 21:35Bayern Leverkusen Jonas Boldt has spoken to Kicker about the transfer availability of Benjamin Henrichs. The 21-year-old defender is a target of Chelsea and Inter and the latest reports in Italy claim the talented left-back could leave Germany for € 15 million.
Boldt, however, has denied that the player’s price-tag would be so low: “He’s not going to leave for that fee, that’s out of question”, Boldt said.
Inter are looking for a new right-back after Cancelo’s Valencia return and Juventus move.
The Nerazzurri have also eyed Sime Vrsaljko but Atletico Madrid are not interested in selling
the player on loan with option to buy.
The Croatian, however, would be interested in making Serie A return.
Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta is also being monitored by the Nerazzurri who have already signed the likes of Kwadwo Asamoah, Lautaro Martinez, Radja Nainggolan and Stefan de Vrij.
Chelsea have just announced Maurizio Sarri and are close to signing Juventus' Daniele Rugani.
Go to comments