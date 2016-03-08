Benzema rubbishes AC Milan transfer links
21 July at 16:20Karim Benzema has an opened account with Serie A clubs this summer as the French striker has reacted to a couple of transfer speculations coming from Italy through his official social media accounts.
Yesterday night Benzema responded to Aurelio De Laurentiis who had claimed Benzema is ‘too old’ to join Napoli (Picture in the gallery).
A few minutes ago, the Frenchman has strongly denied reports that claim he has already reached an agreement with AC Milan.
A few minutes before Benzema’s Instagram post the Frenchman’s agent had also denied that Benzema has an agreement with the Serie A giants.
