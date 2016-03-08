Bergomi on Bakayoko-Kessi shirt gesture: 'AC Milan statement is wrong'
15 April at 11:10Inter legend Beppe Bergomi commented on the shirt incident that involved AC Milan stars Franck Kessié and Tiemoue Bakayoko on Saturday night. AC Milan released a statement about the matter yesterday but the words used by the Serie A giants (READ HERE) didn't please the Italy legend: "Gattuso had a great behavior, as usual, but the club was wrong because they underestimated what happened. The Lazio shirt is prestigious, symbols must be respected, did you see Musacchio? He tries to take the shirt off their hands when he realizes what's going on".
Yesterday night Bakayoko called Acerbi to apologize for his gesture (READ HERE).
