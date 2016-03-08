Bergomi on Bakayoko-Kessi shirt gesture: 'AC Milan statement is wrong'

15 April at 11:10
Inter legend Beppe Bergomi commented on the shirt incident that involved AC Milan stars Franck Kessié and Tiemoue Bakayoko on Saturday night. AC Milan released a statement about the matter yesterday but the words used by the Serie A giants (READ HERE) didn't please the Italy legend: "Gattuso had a great behavior, as usual, but the club was wrong because they underestimated what happened. The Lazio shirt is prestigious, symbols must be respected, did you see Musacchio? He tries to take the shirt off their hands when he realizes what's going on".

Yesterday night Bakayoko called Acerbi to apologize for his gesture (READ HERE).

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.