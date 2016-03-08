Brazilian starlet wanted by Barça and Man Utd has AC Milan medical
10 October at 18:50AC Milan have completed the signing of Flamengo’s Lucas Paquetà. The Brazilian starlet will join the Rossoneri in the January transfer window and according to Ansa he has already undergone his medical tests with the Serie A giants.
Paquetà has just arrived in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra da Tijuca clinic to undergo his medical tests with the Serie A giants.
Members of AC Milan medical staff are monitoring the medical tests of the Brazilian starlet who is set to sign his contract with the Serie A giants after the exams. Barcelona and Manchester United, two of the club linked with the player’s services, are going to miss out on his signing.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned the details of his move to the San Siro hierarchy: Leonardo has completed the transaction in the last 2 weeks for 35 million euro with bonuses: this is the definitive price that the Italian side will pay, with a discount on the 50 million provided for by the rescission clause. Paquetá will sign with AC Milan a contract for five years and will soon complete his medicals, as Globo reported in Brazil.
