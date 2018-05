Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner is close to joining Arsenal, Sky Sport reports The Swiss defender spent the last seven seasons in Turin but the Old Lady has decided not to extend his contract this year, which meansArsenal are reportedly in advanced talks to sign the 34-year-old who will sign a one-year deal with the Gunners.Lichtsteiner had also been linked with Borussia Dortmund and the Chinese Super League but the defender explained why he has rejected both destinations: "I haven't reached any agreement with them", the Swiss defender told Bild two weeks ago . "I need to be happy and I wouldn't be happy in China. I don't need more money."MORE ARSENAL NEWS HERE