Breaking: Juve defender close to Arsenal move
30 May at 14:06Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner is close to joining Arsenal, Sky Sport reports.
The Swiss defender spent the last seven seasons in Turin but the Old Lady has decided not to extend his contract this year, which means ‘Licht’ is now free to join any other club as a free agent.
Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks to sign the 34-year-old who will sign a one-year deal with the Gunners.
Lichtsteiner had also been linked with Borussia Dortmund and the Chinese Super League but the defender explained why he has rejected both destinations: "I haven't reached any agreement with them", the Swiss defender told Bild two weeks ago. "There is nothing else to say about it. I won't go to China for sure, money is no problem and I want to play in a place where there is a good quality of life. I need to be happy and I wouldn't be happy in China. I don't need more money."
