BREAKING: Juve, Khedira out of Champions League clash for atrial arrhythmia
19 February at 19:39"Sami Khedira didn't travel with us in Madrid because he had a problem. The club will reveal what happened with an official announcement in the coming minutes", that's how Massimiliano Allegri announced that Sami Khedira won't be eligible to play tomorrow's Champions League clash.
A few seconds after the end of his press conference, Juve released an official announcement. In the English website, the club only states that " Sami Khedira remained in Turin for medical examinations", in the Italian version they add that the player has been diagnosed with an artrial arrhythmia, which is the reason why he remained in Turin to undergo further examinations.
