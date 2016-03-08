Buffon pushes for Bonucci’s Psg move: the offer is ready
02 July at 09:40Gigi Buffon wants his former Juventus and Italy team-mate Leonardo Bonucci to join him at Psg.
The legendary Italian goalkeeper will soon announce his move to Paris and according to reports he has been pushing for Bonucci to join him at the club.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last week that Bonucci is one of Psg’s top summer targets (read more) and today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport confirms Psg are ready to place an opening bid to sign the 31-year-old.
Bonucci joined AC Milan for € 42 million last summer and the rossoneri are now expecting to receive a similar offer for the experienced defender who has been left disappointed by the club’s exclusion from the Europa League.
Bonucci has already been contacted by Buffon and Psg and according to Il Corriere dello Sport Psg will soon make an offer to sign the former Juventus star who is contracted with AC Milan until 2022.
