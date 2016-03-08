Check out Paul Pogba bossing an interview… in Spanish
26 June at 15:00He may not be having the greatest tournament, but Paul Pogba is doing very well off the pitch, if not necessarily on it.
The French international was approached by Peruvian television after the France game (which Les Bleus eventually won 1-0), and was asked in English to say something about the Andean side.
Expecting an answer in English, the interviewer was surprised when the Manchester United midfielder expressed himself in pretty coherent Spanish, saying that Peru were “unlucky”.
Goal-less after two positive performances (and 1-0 losses), the South Americans were knocked out of the competition, but Pogba was complimentary about the fans (which the interviewer relays to the audience at the end, as Pogba was out of earshot) and the way that Ricardo Gareca’s team played.
This is a nice contrast from news linking Pogba with international retirement, of a potential spat with Jose Mourinho over agent Mino Raiola.
Check out the footage!
For someone who has never played in Spain, this is impressive! Who said footballers were dumb again?
El prejuicio de que los futbolistas son cortitos, incultos, sin formación, engreídos... Pogba nunca jugó en España, le piden (en inglés) unas palabras para Perú y... pic.twitter.com/sJwTPyYcKs— Antonio Fuentes (@_antoniofuentes) June 25, 2018
