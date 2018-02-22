Chelsea could pay release clause for Juventus target
30 May at 09:00Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Premier League giants Chelsea are ready to pay Mauro Icardi's release clause this summer.
The 25-year-old Icardi has become one of the world's most renowned strikers and has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe. This season, he finished top of Serie A goalscoring charts after scoring 29 times, tied at the top with Ciro Immobile.
Corriere dello Sport understand that while Juventus are interested in bringing Icardi to Turin, Chelsea will provide heavy competition to the Old Lady in the pursuit of Icardi.
Roman Abramovich will be willing to pay out Icardi's 110 million euros release clause as Maurizio Sarri would want to sign a top quality strikers for the Blues once he joins the club.
And although Juventus see Icardi as a heir to Gonzalo Higuain, who will be sold if the right offer arrives, it is very unlikely that they sign the Argentine as a replacement for his outgoing compatriot.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
