Chelsea eye AC Milan duo as Courtois set to complete €40m Real Madrid move
23 July at 11:35Chelsea are expected to finalize the sale of their star goalkeeper Thibaut Cortois this week and, in the meantime, the Blues are already looking for a replacement of the 26-year-old who will join the La Liga giants for about € 40 million.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are monitoring both Gigio Donnarumma and Pepe Reina and one of them could leave the San Siro to join the Premier League giants this summer.
On the one hand Reina has a very strong relationship with new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and the former Liverpool star has just joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer. On the other hand Donnarumma could leave for a fair offer as AC Milan are looking to sell one of their star to keep their books in order.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport one between Suso, Donnarumma and Bonucci will surely leave the San Siro this summer and Il Corriere dello Sport claims one of them will leave the San Siro as it could be difficult for Gattuso to manage both players this season.
Donnarumma could also be offered to Psg but it remains to be seen whether the Italian goalkeeper will accept to play the role of Buffon’s back-up for the next couple of seasons.
Reina commented on Chelsea's transfer speculations yesterday
