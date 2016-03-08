In fact, as reported by calciomercato.com yesterday , Juventus have opened negotiations with CSKA Moscow for the player, who most likely will Russia this summer. The Russian side reportedly want around €25m for the player, while Juventus offer currently stands at €17m.

However, Arsenal and Juventus could face tough competition from Chelsea, as Roman Abramovich reportedly likes the player. In fact, as reported by Premium Sport, the Chelsea owner admires the attacking midfielder, although no reports indicate that there have been any concrete negotiations yet.

By the looks of things, Juventus seems to be the most probable destination for the youngster, although things can change quickly in the transfer market, which we all know.

After his opening game success in the Wolrd Cup, Aleksandr Golovin has been the subject of many rumours, linking him with the likes of Arsenal and Juventus.