Sampdoria president 'confirms' €30m star is joining Arsenal
20 June at 09:25Massimo Ferrero, president of Sampdoria, spoke to SportItalia about the club's transfer market this summer, confirming that Torreira will join Arsenal.
"We don't sell unless there are excellent offers, because we don't look for buyers. We have natural talents who continuously grow in worth.
"Torreira? He left for €30m, I bought him from Pescara when no one believed in him. We took the bet and we won, paying just €3m back then.
"Praet to Juve? Samp is a club that allows players to grow up, it's normal that they have aspirations of playing in bigger clubs, but I don't need to sell. He has a release clause of €26m, we respect the player's will, but they will have to pay the clause," Ferrero concluded.
