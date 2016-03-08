Chiellini 'likes' Icardi post: Inter FURIOUS with Juve
02 March at 14:45Inter are furious with Juventus for the behavior of the Old Lady's captain Giorgio Chiellini, La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere della Sera reports. Chiellini's 'like' to Mauro Icardi's latest controversial social media post, in fact, didn't remain unnoticed. According to both papers, the Nerazzurri didn't appreciate the action of Juventus' captain whose social media "like" was judged as a heavy sign of interference between the club and their former captain.
It's not the first time that Inter and Juventus clash of late. A couple of weeks ago, Beppe Marotta hit back at Fabio Paratici who had publicly admitted his interest in the Argentinean striker.
