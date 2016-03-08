Chiellini 'likes' Icardi post: Inter FURIOUS with Juve

02 March at 14:45
Inter are furious with Juventus for the behavior of the Old Lady's captain Giorgio Chiellini,  La Gazzetta dello Sport and  Il Corriere della Sera reports. Chiellini's 'like' to Mauro Icardi's latest controversial social media post, in fact, didn't remain unnoticed. According to both papers, the Nerazzurri didn't appreciate the action of Juventus' captain whose social media "like" was judged as a heavy sign of interference between the club and their former captain.

It's not the first time that Inter and Juventus clash of late. A couple of weeks ago, Beppe Marotta hit back at Fabio Paratici who had publicly admitted his interest in the Argentinean striker.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.