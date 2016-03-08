Daniele Rugani to Chelsea: what we know and exclusive updates
20 July at 17:15With Daniele Rugani currently in talks over a move to Chelsea, the Juventus defender seems quite close to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Calciomercato reported recently that Chelsea have made an offer of 45 million euros for the Italian, with Juventus wanting about 50 million euros for the player. Hours ago though, we reported that Juventus have rejected the Blues' offer as they look for a higher fee to part ways with Rugani.
SportItalia reported that Rugani's agent Davide Torchia helds talks with the Old Lady earlier today, with Fali Ramadani set to fly in from Germany to further talks over a possible exit.
We can now reveal that while Juventus are unwilling to sell the player this summer, they will let the player go for a higher price than what they are currently getting.
The Old Lady could want a fee of about 50 million euros plus bonuses from the Blues, who can strike a deal by offering a higher sum early next week.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
