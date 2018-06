Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone talked to Argentinean media about his national team’s struggles in the World Cup. “There is anarchy, total confusion. It’s the same situation of the last years. There is nobody who can manage the players, they seem lost. We all say that players are the most important part of a team but a mistake of us manager is more serious than one of our players.”“The team is not fit but I think they will qualify in the end. Of course it all depends on Iceland because they can’t win any of the next two games. Argentina need to fight. Caballero made a serious mistake. He did the same against Italy and Spain in friendly games but if you do these kind of errors in a World Cup you pay a high price.”“Messi? He is an extraordinary player but he plays with extraordinary footballers too. If you had to pick one between Messi and Ronaldo for a normal team, who would you choose?”