Done deal, Arsenal to announce signing of Liverpool and Napoli target
13 June at 11:10Arsenal have agreed to sign Bernd Leno from Bayern Leverkusen, Calciomercato.com can confirm.
According to Sportbild the release clause of the German goalkeeper expired yesterday but Arsenal have reached an agreement with the player and with Bayer Leverkusen too.
Leno was a top transfer target of Liverpool and Napoli and although the nerazzurri had reached an agreement with the German goalkeeper, the partenopei failed to wrap up a deal with the Bundesliga side who have now reached an agreement with the Gunners.
The intermediary of Napoli’s negotiations for Leno confirmed the agreement with the Serie A giants yesterday.
Leno will become Arsenal’s regular starter with Cech relegated to bench role. The contract of the Czech Republic international expires in 2019.
Arsenal will pay a fee between € 20 and 25 million to secure the services of the talented goalkeeper.
Leno is Arsenal’s second signing of the week as the Gunners agreed a deal to sign Lucas Torreira yesterday night (read the exclusive details here).
