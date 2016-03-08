Done deal: Napoli pay release clause to sign Barcelona target
20 June at 22:30Napoli have agreed to pay the € 30 million release clause to sign Fabian Ruiz.
The Spaniard had already agreed terms with the partenopei and will arrive in Naples to replace Marek Hamsik who is tipped to move to China.
Fabian Ruiz had been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past but neither clubs have shown interest in paying the player’s release clause.
Betis’ manager confirmed earlier today that Fabian Ruiz’s Napoli move was a done deal: "Tomorrow we will sell Fabian Ruiz for €30m. The deal wasn't completed until now because we had to wait for the boy's decision. I didn't want to influence his decision, although I wanted him to stay”, Quique Setien said.
Fabian Ruiz will arrive in town next week when he will undergo medical with the Serie A giants ahead of signing a € 2.5 million-a-year deal.
The 22-year-old is the first summer reinforcement for Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli who are now in desperate need of signing a new goalkeeper after the departure of Reina.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments