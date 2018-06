Napoli have agreed to pay the € 30 million release clause to sign Fabian Ruiz.​Betis’ manager confirmed earlier today that Fabian Ruiz’s Napoli move was a done deal: "Tomorrow we will sell Fabian Ruiz for €30m”, Quique Setien said. ​Fabian Ruiz will arrive in town next week when he will undergo medical with the Serie A giants ahead of signing a € 2.5 million-a-year deal.The 22-year-old is the first summer reinforcement for Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli who are now in desperate need of signing a new goalkeeper after the departure of Reina.