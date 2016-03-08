Not only Pallotta, not only Monchi, not just Di Francesco. Even the players are in the viewfinder. An if yesterday Steven Nzonzi was attacked for promoting his Snapchat account on Twitter, today it is Edin Dzeko’s turn.



After losing against Bologna, the Giallorossi started a closed training camp until the match against Frosinone. Monchi canceled his trip to Madrid, Di Francesco talked all night with the sporting director and later had a confrontation with the team, who after the Bologna disappointment, immediately went to the club’s sports center to begin the training camp.







All but one: Edin Dzeko. Yesterday evening the former Manchester City man was present at an event in Milano for the Fashion Week: with a private car, after the defeat in Bologna. The Bosnian was brought to the Lombard capital for the Dolce & Gabbana party.



If the management gave its ok to this long-scheduled presence (the decision to go into training camp was taken while Dzeko was traveling) in an abnormal way, given the situation; the fans did not take it lightly.







The player is likely to have a rough time at the Olimpico against Frosinone, with the fans already criticizing the number 9 on social networks for his late arrival at the training camp and for not giving up on the Milanese party.



Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pellegrini was supposed to attend a Nike Store event in the capital, but due to the training camp, it was canceled. Not for Dzeko, not for one of the worst players in the match against Bologna. Not for one who risks a tough confrontation tomorrow against Frosinone.

