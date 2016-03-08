Roma fans furious with Emery protégé
24 September at 11:15This past summer Unai Emery tried to sign Steven N’Zonzi at Arsenal as the Frenchman was a cornerstone of his Sevilla side but Roma wrapped up a deal with the Spanish club in the final days of the transfer window after that the France International had lifted the World Cup in Russia.
Things, however, are not going quite well in Rome as the Giallorossi only got one point from their last two games against Chievo and Bologna and sit 14th in the table with just five points in five games.
The club see the players as the main responsible for lack of results and sent the team to training camp until the next home game against Frosinone on Wednesday night.
While the team gathered in Trigoria yesterday night N’Zonzi posted a link of his Snapchat page on social media causing even more frustration among Roma fans who hit out at their midfielder.
Many Roma fans didn’t react well when they saw N’Zonzi busy on social media despite the team’s lack of results and didn’t hide their anger sending several messages to the 29-year-old who arrived at the Olimpico for € 26 million last summer.
Go to comments