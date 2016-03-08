Elliott could take over at AC Milan today: the situation
22 June at 10:30Today is one of the most important days in the history of AC Milan. The rossoneri need to receive a capital injection of € 32 million by 5 pm today and if Yonghong Li fails to meet the deadline Elliott will automatically take over at the San Siro.
The future of the club basically depends on the Chinese entrepreneur: if Yonghong Li pays € 32 million, he will remain in charge of the club otherwise Elliott will take over, paying the fee due and starting negotiations with groups and businessman interested in buying AC Milan.
Thomas Ricketts, the owner of Chicago Clubs, has already shown his interest in acquiring the club and is ready to make a first bid to sign the Serie A giants (read the details here).
The future of AC Milan is in limbo and today a very important chapter of the club’s history will be written, whether Yonghong Li make s a capital injection of or not.
Daniele Longo, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
