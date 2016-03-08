Milan were shopping last night as





Inter are also known According to Tuttosport, Oranje star Memphis Depay has been linked to Milan, in fact he has been promised to Coach Rino Gattuso.Inter are also known to be in the race for the 24-year-old.

The Dutchman has been on fire in recent times, scoring 22 goals and making 16 assists this season in all competitions for Olympique Lyonnais.

He cost the French side €16 million, after Manchester United acquired him for more than double that from PSV (€34m).

Otherwise, Milan aim to target Alvaro Morata and Radamel Falcao, according to the Gazzetta.

That said, Milan have other problems right now, namely owner Yonghong Li’s struggle to remain in control of the club.

Having sent €10 million to Italy from Luxembourg in recent days, he now needs to find another €30m in order to avoid the club falling into the hands of the Elliott fund.

They have come under scrutiny from UEFA’s Financial Fair Play, too, and are set to be fined, or possibly even banned from European competition.