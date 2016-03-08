Exclusive: AC Milan’s Piatek bid ready, all the details
15 January at 18:55AC Milan are serious about Genoa star Krzysztof Piatek and the Rossoneri will make an offer to sign the Poland striker in the coming hours, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
The Rossoneri have already informed Genoa that an offer will be soon made to sign the Polish striker.
The Rossoblu director of football Giorgio Perinetti urged the Serie A giants to make an offer as soon as possible: “We are waiting for offers for Piatek. Right now we had no official ones, only interested clubs. AC Milan know we’d like to keep the player until June but we’ll evaluate all the offers. We don’t want to sell him but we could be uncertain if AC Milan make a big offer. We can’t wait until the last day, whoever wants him must be quick”.
AC Milan’s will make a loan offer with option to buy, more or less the same one that they did last summer to sign Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentinean striker wants Chelsea move and the Rossoneri are already searching for a possible replacement for the former Juventus star.
