Exclusive: AC Milan’s Piatek bid ready, all the details

AC Milan are serious about Genoa star Krzysztof Piatek and the Rossoneri will make an offer to sign the Poland striker in the coming hours, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The Rossoneri have already informed Genoa that an offer will be soon made to sign the Polish striker.“We are waiting for offers for Piatek. Right now we had no official ones, only interested clubs. AC Milan know we’d likeWe can’t wait until the last day, whoever wants him must be quick”.AC Milan’s will make a loan offer with option to buy, more or less the same one that they did last summer to sign Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentinean striker wants Chelsea move and the Rossoneri are already searching for a possible replacement for the former Juventus star.