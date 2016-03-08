Exclusive: Arsenal make contact to sign Juventus’ star defenders, the situation
07 June at 20:50Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus’ star defenders Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani, Calciomercato.com can confirm.
The Gunners have made contract to sign both players but at the moment the most likely defender to leave Juventus is Benatia.
The agent of Rugani, in fact, has recently talked about the future of the Italian defender claiming that Juventus have never thought of selling the former Empoli star.
The situation of Benatia, however, is very different from Rugani’s. The Morocco International, in fact, could be leaving the Allianz Stadium in the summer. His poor relationship with Max Allegri is one of the reasons why Benatia could decide to leave Juventus in the summer and the Old Lady is ready to listen to offers of interested clubs (READ MORE).
Marseille are also monitoring the Morocco star who joined the Old Lady on loan with option to buy two years ago.
Juventus made Benatia’s loan move permanent last summer.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments