According to Calciomercato.com's sources , Gianluigi Buffon has agreed to join PSG, and there could be an announcement very soon.

The agreement between the player and the French club is now complete, but there is still a small step left to close the deal. According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, in fact, the announcement of Buffon PSG will arrive between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The goalkeeper is expected to receive a two-year contract with PSG, worth €7m per year, including a testimonial role for the 2022 World Cup which will be played in Qatar.

The current PSG goalkeeper, Areola, has accepted the situation, admitting to Telefooot that: "Buffon is my idol and I could find myself working with him, we'll see what happens."