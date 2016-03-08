Exclusive: Inter to meet agent of Atletico Madrid star and Cagliari youngster
28 July at 15:50Calciomercato exclusively understand that Alessandro Beltrami, who represents both Nicolo Barella and Sime Vrsaljko, will meet with Serie A giants Inter Milan later today.
Reports have strongly linked Vrsaljko with a move to Inter, with the nerazzurri in desperate need to sign a right-back this summer. Matteo Darmian and Davide Zappacosta have also been linked with a move to the San Siro.
Calciomercato understand that Beltrami is set to meet Inter later today to hold talks about Vrsaljko and could also talk about Barella, who too is an Inter target.
It is said that Atletico Madrid have agreed to let Vrsaljko go and Inter could well sign the Croatian World Cup finalist on an initial loan basis and will make the move permanent next summer.
Agreeing personal terms for Vrsaljko will be the priority in the meeting and talks for Barella will also be held, but they aren't the top priority
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
