Juventus are keeping a close eye on Ryan Ait-Nouri,

The young Angers star is seen as one for the future by many observers in France, who believe that he is a very promising left winger. Born in 2001, the youngster has been tailed by the Bianconeri for quite some time,

He has a deal until 2021 and is also liked by Schalke, among others.

Now, however, it looks like the Old Lady could be in a bind, as Monaco are always on the lookout for promising youngsters (Kylian M’Bappé, anyone?) and have already made a first offer of €7 million, which was rejected a few weeks ago.

Trouble for Juve is that the transfer window is open until the traditional end date of August 31st, and the Principality side can still manoeuver.

Were he to remain in Northwestern France, however, one can’t count the Old Lady out...