Exclusive: Juventus reject PSG bid for Atalanta loanee
17 May at 10:15Calciomercato.com reporter Fabrizio Romano understands that Paris Saint-Germain recently launched a €40 million offer for Mattia Caldara, but were immediately rebuffed in their efforts to lure the 24-year-old to the French capital.
Indeed, the Bianconeri fought off competition from the likes of Inter, Roma and AC Milan to secure his signature 18 months ago, before allowing him to develop at boyhood club Atalanta for a further season-and-a-half.
Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are determined that the Bergamo native will form part of the club’s project in the coming years, and will not be tempted to sell by anyone.
Caldara is also expected to be an important player in Roberto Mancini’s new-look Italian national team, hence Juve blocked PSG’s approach and made it clear to them that he is not for sale under any circumstances.
MORE JUVENTUS NEWS: MAN UTD LINE UP BIG-MONEY BID FOR JUVENTUS FULL-BACK, PSG TARGET
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments