In fact, according to calciomercato.com's sources, Chelsea have not yet contacted Juventus to make an offer for Rugani, however, the Italian defender is a direct request made by Sarri.

Therefore, once Sarri is officially hired, negotiations will take place in order to discuss the price tag. The Bianconeri are willing to listen to offers and could let Rugani go for around €40m, however, as mentioned, negotiations are yet to take place.

Rugani's agent met with Juventus in Milan a few weeks ago, where a possible transfer was discussed. With that said, a summer move is growing in probability for the 23-year-old,