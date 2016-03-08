Exclusive: PSG set to announce Buffon signing next week
11 June at 09:35CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Paris Saint-Germain will announce the signing of Gianluigi Buffon next week.
The 40-year-old Buffon recently left Juventus after a 17-year-lond stay in Turin, after he arrived from Parma in the summer of 2001 in a big money transfer. This season, Buffon appeared in 21 Serie A games for the Old Lady and also making nine appearances for the club in the UEFA Champions League.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that PSG will announce a deal for Buffon between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
The Italian's UEFA ban has caused a delay in the announcement and in sorting out the final details of the contract, but it seems like a done deal now, with Buffon all but set to head to Paris.
The goalkeeper will sign a two-year deal at the club and he will earn about 7 million euros plus bonuses. He has also been promised the role of an ambassador in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
