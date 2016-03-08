Official: Buffon handed three-game European ban
05 June at 15:35Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been handed a three-match ban in the UEFA Champions League.
The former Juventus goalkeeper was sent off by referee Michael Oliver during the Old Lady's Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Real Madrid, as the bianconeri were knocked out of the competition in controversial circumstances by the Los Blancos.
It has now been confirmed that Buffon will serve a three-match ban in the UEFA competitions for his actions in the last few minutes of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Buffon is close to joining PSG this summer, but he will not feature in the club's opening three Champions League games, once he joins.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
