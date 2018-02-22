Exclusive: top Arsenal target offered to Juventus, the details
27 May at 16:50Juventus have been offered a chance to sign Arsenal and Atletico Madrid target Emil Forsberg, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The Sweden winger is one of the best players of the Bundesliga and AC Milan tried to sign him last summer.
Arsenal and Atletico are now interested in welcoming the player’s services although his entourage has also offered the player to Juventus.
The Serie A giants, however, have refused to sign Forsberg as the chiefs of the bianconeri do not consider the 27-year-old a man that can make the difference in Turin.
Forsberg would be a good option to stretch the bianconeri squad up front but his quality is not believed to be high enough for Juve who are planning summer bids to sign either Alvaro Morata or Anthony Martial.
Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have now one more chance to sign the talented winger who will be playing the World Cup with Sweden next month.
