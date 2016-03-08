"We are here with Mirabelli and Romagnoli, it is with pride and pleasure that we announce Alessio's stay for another four years with an extended contract.

"Reading the newspapers, we laughed, as the agreement with Alessio was completed weeks ago," Fassone concluded.

The Rossoneri's sporting director, Massimiliano Mirabelli, also spoke about the matter, revealing that he thinks Romagnoli is one of the strongest defenders in the world.

"It's an extraordinary thing to keep Alessio, there were no doubts when he signed the contract. I consider him to be one of the strongest defenders in the world. I'm sure that this won't be his last renewal with AC Milan."