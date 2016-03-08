Father of Man Utd target hints at Juventus switch
17 June at 10:55The father of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has hailed Juventus to be the perfect team for him to join this summer.
Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the most wanted midfielders in the continent right now, thanks to his impressive showings with Lazio over the last two seasons. Last season, the Spain born Serbian midfielder appeared 35 times in the Serie A, scoring 12 times and assisting thrice.
In an interview that Sergey's father- Nikola, gave to Tuttosport, he hailed Juventus to be the perfect team for his son to play in.
He said: "Juve would be the perfect team, perfect for him. In Turin, in a large, prestigious and glorious team like the bianconeri that has dominated the scene for years, he would have the opportunity to grow and improve again until it reaches full maturity.
"With players of the highest level like Dybala, Douglas Costa and company, he could win the Scudetto, the Italian Cup and make an important contribution to win the Champions League, why not? Juve always goes very far in this competition. And if it were to win the most prestigious Cup, Sergej could also aspire to the Golden Ball. "
The 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic has drawn strong links with Juventus and Manchester United this summer already.
