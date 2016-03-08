Neither Ronaldo nor Leo Messi attended the ‘FIFA The Best’ Gala in London this past Monday but according to Mundo Deportivo, the football’s governing body has had different reactions to the snub of the superstars.



According to the Catalan paper Barcelona had advised FIFA in time about Messi’s absence. The Argentinean didn’t travel to London because of personal reasons and Barcelona told FIFA in advance.







Things, however, seem to be different for Cristiano Ronaldo.



FIFA is reportedly upset with the Portuguese’s absence in London as he was one of the candidates to win the award for best player together with Momo Salah and Luka Modric who was eventually named the best player of the last season.



Ronaldo’s Gala snub became public a few days before the Gala and FIFA didn’t like the player’s decision that was explained by Max Allegri yesterday.







“We couldn’t travel to London because we are playing Bologna tomorrow [today] and there wasn’t enough time to go to the Gala and train for the game”, the Italian explained.



Ronaldo had already refused to take part to the Champions League Gala last month as he didn’t agree with Uefa’s decision to award his former team-mate Luka Modric as the best player of last year in Champions League.



Uefa president Ceferin didn't like Ronaldo's Champions League Gala snub as well and he expressed his discontent public after the ceremony.

