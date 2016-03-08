Fiorentina owner stresses his desire to keep Juventus target
17 July at 22:15Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has again restated this desire his to keep ahold of Juventus target Federico Chiesa.
Commisso spoke to the press following his sides friendly at the Chicago Stadium against Chivas de Guadalajara.
The owner sat and watched the game alongside his star man in the stands.
"Chiesa sat next to me and we watched half a game together.
“Federico is a very good boy, but we haven't talked about anything yet. Like I said from day one, he is a Fiorentina player and we want to keep him.
“Give me time for the market, I want to create a family. Today we won and played very well, we see that the boys are working hard.”
Fiorentina fans will be desperate to keep hold of Chiesa as they hope to usher in a new era in Florence.
The Viola have also been linked with Bresica wonderkid Tonali and former playmaker Valero.
