Didier Deschamps has advised Antoine Griezmann to remain at Atletico Madrid because he is “Number 1” there.

The French Coach - who selected his final squad for the 2018 World Cup last week - doesn’t sound like he’s in favour of the 27-year-old’s proposed move to Barcelona.

He is reported by French outlet RMC to have asked Deschamps for his opinion, only to be told that he risks being overshadowed in Barcelona.

The Macon native has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, adding 13 assists and helping the Colchoneros win the Europa League title.

RMC also claim (via Sport) that the striker has yet to decide on the potential move.

Barça could do with replacing Neymar, who left the Nou Camp last summer for a whopping €222 million.