From France: Buffon set for Psg bench role?
22 May at 08:00Gigi Buffon played his last game with Juventus on Saturday and could move to Psg in the coming weeks. The Ligue 1 giants offered Buffon a € 8 million-a-year deal and the Italian goalkeeper revealed yesterday that he will take a decision about his future in a week.
According to Paris-United, however, Buffon could be relegated to bench role while in Paris as the new manager of the Ligue 1 giants Thomas Tuchel has scheduled a meeting with Alphonse Areola to confirm that he will be the starting goalkeeper next season. The 23-year-old seems also to be backed by the leaders of Psg’s dressing room.
