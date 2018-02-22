Inter are currently working at full speed to identify targets on the market, in order to give Spalletti a team that can be competitive in Champions League.

According to what Tuttosport has gathered, there are several names that have ended up on sporting director Ausilio's wish list. The dreams lead to Leicester's Mahrez and Marseille's Thauvin. However, they will face tough competition for both players.

A name that could work both on a technical and economic aspect, is Shakhtar Donetsk's 29-year-old Brazilian, Marlos. Furthermore, Lamela is currently evaluating the possibility of leaving Tottenham and Inter would be interested in the player's services, should he decide to leave.