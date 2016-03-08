From Spain: Juventus ready for Ronaldo medical
04 July at 16:20https://www.ilbianconero.com/a/ronaldo-juve-in-spagna-si-parla-gia-di-visite-mediche-33973Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and, right now, it’s very hard to make your way through all the reports coming from every corner of the world.
According to El Chiringuito de Jugones on La Sexta Juventus are already preparing to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo for his medical tests as Real Madrid will agree to sell the player for € 100 million.
The same media, however, had claimed yesterday that Juventus’ € 100 million bid had already been accepted by the Merengues.
One thing that can be taken for granted is that Juventus want the former Manchester United star and are in talks to sign him. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported this morning that the Portuguese ace would be open to move to the Allianz Stadium although no agreement has yet been reached with Real Madrid.
Juve are planning to offer Ronaldo a € 30-million-a-year deal for the next four seasons and right now the club’s chiefs are calculating what kind of impact and what benefits this operation will have for the Old Lady.
