From Spain: Spurs set sights on Inter Milan target
11 June at 11:10Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona midfield Rafinha, who is unlikely to head back to Inter this summer.
The 25-year-old Rafinha suffered multiple long-term injuries last year before he sealed a loan switch to Inter this past January. He impressed for the nerazzurri, playing a role in handing them a vital Champions League spot for next season. He appeared 17 times in the Serie A, scoring twice and assisting thrice.
Spanish daily Sport understand that with Rafinha unlikely to head to Inter this summer, Spurs will want to bring him to North London.
Inter are not going to pay the 35 million euros that Barcelona asked for the permanent signing of Rafinha and that has allowed Tottenham to come in and see him as a target this summer.
He currently tops the list of targets that Mauricio Pochettino has and he could well be a Spurs player soon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
