From UK: Mourinho identify alternative to Mandzukic to strengthen Man Utd attack
11 June at 21:40According to the latest reports out of England, Jose Mourinho have eyed PSG's Kylian Mbappe, having previously been linked with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic.
In fact, as reported by Daily Star, Man Utd have set their sights on Mbappe, looking to open negotiations with the French side. The young winger moved to PSG last summer from Monaco in a €180m move, however, the French club's financial situation has caused a few rumours linking the starlet with a summer move.
The Red Devils are also interested in Juventus' Mandzukic, however, if they were to sign Mbappe, then the Croation most likely won't arrive. With that said, the most realistic option remains Mandzukic. In fact, as exclusively learned by calciomercato.com, the striker has his heart set on a summer move, while head coach Max Allegri is desperate to keep him.
