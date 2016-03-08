In fact, as reported by Daily Star , Man Utd have set their sights on Mbappe, looking to open negotiations with the French side. The young winger moved to PSG last summer from Monaco in a €180m move, however, the French club's financial situation has caused a few rumours linking the starlet with a summer move.

According to the latest reports out of England, Jose Mourinho have eyed PSG's Kylian Mbappe, having previously been linked with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic.