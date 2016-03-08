Gallinari: ‘Bonucci to Juve bad for AC Milan’
01 August at 20:23Italian NBA star Danilo Gallinari has shared his thoughts on Leonardo Bonucci’s return to Juventus.
“That’s a tough one, losing your captain”, Gallinari, a die-hard AC Milan fan said.
“The captain is always an important figure in every dressing room, regardless the sport he plays, could be football or basketball.”
“Bonucci was one of my favourite AC Milan players alongside with Cutrone, Bonaventura and Calabria.”
“I stand for Gattuso, nobody should touch ‘Ringhio’”, Gallinari told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“Gattuso is our top player, even now that he is a manager. There is no point to put him under discussion. If it would be possible I’d take one like him to Clippers.”
Bonucci will return to Juventus in a swap deal with Mattia Caldara. AC Milan have also signed Gonzalo Higuain on an initial € 18 million loan deal with an option to buy set to € 35 million.
Bonucci and Caldara are coming back from the USA while Gonzalo Higuain is already on his way to Milan.
Watch all the videos of today in the gallery
Go to comments