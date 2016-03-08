Gravina: ‘Marotta interested in FIGC role, but…’
09 October at 10:30Gabriele Gravina, the only candidate for the role of FIGC president, has spoken to Il Corriere della Sera about the new path that Italian football: “There is a lot to do. Hard work is needed, there will be no break until we reach the top. We need to leave this kind of middle-age we are living and enter a new humanism. I was wrong to say no to Sibilia candidacy in January, I thought a commissioner would be better but it was a mistake. Each one of us did a step back before making two ahead. In January it was impossible to manage Italian football because there were too many divisions. Now we want to create new rules share by everybody.”
“The Club Italia must be considered just like a club. Like Juve, Milan or Torino. I will be the president and we will need a board of directors. The Club Italia will be divided in two areas: organizational and technical. Marotta would be the right profile because he is a top manager. I spoke with him and I can say he is interested but there are economic issues and I don’t know if this ‘wedding’ will be done in the end.”
