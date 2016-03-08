Higuain injury: 'AC Milan star substituted because he wants to play against Juve'
05 November at 11:45AC Milan star Gonzalo Higuain picked up a back injury against Udinese yesterday but according to Tuttosport, the Argentinean decided to be substituted in the first half yesterday night because he doesn't want to miss the upcoming Serie A clash against his former club Juventus.
The Old Lady and the Rossoneri will meet at the San Siro on Sunday night and Higuain doesn't want to miss the game against his former team-mates. The Turin-based paper reports Higuain's substitution in the 36th minute of Udinese-AC Milan was precautional and that the Argentinean is likely to face his ex-club next weekend.
According to Sky Sport, Higuain's physical conditions will be evaluated in the next 48 hours.
