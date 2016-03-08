Higuain injury worse than expected
26 September at 17:56AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain is out of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Empoli.
The Argentinean striker has picked up a leg injury and is not traveling to Tuscany where his team-mates will face Aurelio Andreazzoli’s side tomorrow.
Gattuso confirmed that the player is suffering a leg injury due to a scar that makes the player feel pain.
According to Sky Sport, however, there is something more behind the injury of the former Napoli and Juventus star.
The report claims that Higuain has a problem at the flexor of his leg, the problem also involves the scar that Higuain has due to an injury he sustained in the past.
The Argentinean will skip tomorrow’s Serie A tie against Empoli and is in doubt for the next weekend game against Sassuolo at the San Siro.
There couldn’t be a worse moment for Rino Gattuso to lose his main striker who is likely to be replaced by Patrick Cutrone tomorrow.
