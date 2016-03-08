Higuain set for Chelsea medical

18 January at 10:25
Juventus loanee star Gonzalo Higuain is set to undergo his medical tests with Chelsea today, Sky Sport reports. The Blues have granted the same conditions offered to Juventus by AC Milan: a six-month loan deal with an option to buy set to € 36 million. The Premier League giants, however, will have a chance to extend the player’s loan for one more season (READ the details of the agreement between Juve and Chelsea here).
 
Meantime, the brother and agent of Gonzalo, Nicolas will arrrive in London from Argentina today. Higuain has agreed to sign a € 9 million-a-year deal with Maurizio Sarri’s side.
 
AC Milan will train today in the afternoon while the player is expected to arrive in London in the coming hours to undergo his medical tests with the Blues.
 
Chelsea expect to finalize his signing by tomorrow. Higuain should be eligible to play against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

HIGUAIN TO CHELSEA: FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES HERE! 
 

