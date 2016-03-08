Higuain to Chelsea: AC Milan striker had farewell dinner ahead of Blues switch
18 January at 14:45Gonzalo Higuain is close to joining Chelsea and more proof of his imminent transfer in the UK is his farewell dinner organized last night. According to Sky Sport, the Argentinean met his AC Milan team-mates last night to salute them ahead of his trip to London.
Higuain is expected to have his Chelsea medical between today and tomorrow and Maurizio Sarri hopes to have him available for Saturday’s Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal.
HIGUAIN TO CHELSEA: LIVE UPDATES
